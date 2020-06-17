Robert Clark Shea
Henderson - Robert Clark Shea, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born in Panama at an army base on July 13, 1930 to the late John L. Shea and the late Lucile Shea.
He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he earned his B.A., M.A., and Rank I. He served in the United States Army at Fort Benning, GA where he completed Ranger School.
Bob taught history in Jefferson County and finished his career as a counselor. He was an avid University of Kentucky football and basketball fan and attended all home games, as well as many away games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Shea and Jack Shea.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Shea; son, Patrick and wife, Jan; grandson, Conner Shea; granddaughter, Ava Shea; step-grandson, Chase Schreiber and sister, Betty Cavin.
A private funeral mass will be at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, KY. No visitation is scheduled. Arrangements are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.