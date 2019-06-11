|
Robert Clyde "Bob" Kinder
New Albany, Indiana - Robert Clyde "Bob" Kinder, 74, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. The son of the late Clyde and Violet Nicklies Kinder, Bob was born February 19, 1945 in Louisville, KY. He retired from teaching in the West Clark School System after 41 years and loved to travel the world with his family. Bob had a true love for people. He was very compassionate, of service to others, and was a member of Christ's Community Church of the Nazarene in New Albany. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Bill Beckort.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen (Morrow) Kinder; son, Randy Kinder (Kiersten); grandson, Samuel Robert Kinder; and siblings, Marilyn Fellows (Steve), Jim Kinder (Nancy), and Rick Kinder (Debbie).
Visitation will be 12 pm ~ 8 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany Indiana. His Funeral Service will be 1 pm Thursday at Christ's Community Church of the Nazarene, 4920 Charlestown Road, New Albany with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019