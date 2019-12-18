|
|
Robert D. Greenwell
Louisville - 79, passed away, December 17, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born March 23, 1940 in Louisville, Ky to the late William Matthew and Mary Portman Greenwell.
He is survived by his sister, Sarah (Herb) Hutchins; brother, William (Marijo) Greenwell; and nephews, David Greenwell, Mark Greenwell, Keith Logsdon.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019