Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Robert D. Greenwell


1940 - 2019
Robert D. Greenwell Obituary
Robert D. Greenwell

Louisville - 79, passed away, December 17, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born March 23, 1940 in Louisville, Ky to the late William Matthew and Mary Portman Greenwell.

He is survived by his sister, Sarah (Herb) Hutchins; brother, William (Marijo) Greenwell; and nephews, David Greenwell, Mark Greenwell, Keith Logsdon.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
