|
|
Robert D. Scheer
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Scheer, 83, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 under hospice care in Florida.
He was a retired electrical engineer for LG&E, a member of South Louisville Christian Church, and an Air Force veteran.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Curry Scheer, and a brother John Scheer. He is survived by a daughter Sharon Jantzen (Jerry); a son, Robert "Bruce" Scheer; and a brother, Donald Scheer.
For the safety of the many precious friends and loved ones who are deeply grieved and mourning Bob's passing at this time, the family has requested simply a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by OD White Funeral Home through Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd.
Memorial gifts may be made to South Louisville Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020