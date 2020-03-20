Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Robert D. Scheer

Robert D. Scheer Obituary
Robert D. Scheer

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Scheer, 83, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 under hospice care in Florida.

He was a retired electrical engineer for LG&E, a member of South Louisville Christian Church, and an Air Force veteran.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Curry Scheer, and a brother John Scheer. He is survived by a daughter Sharon Jantzen (Jerry); a son, Robert "Bruce" Scheer; and a brother, Donald Scheer.

For the safety of the many precious friends and loved ones who are deeply grieved and mourning Bob's passing at this time, the family has requested simply a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by OD White Funeral Home through Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd.

Memorial gifts may be made to South Louisville Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
