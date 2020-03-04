|
Robert D. Svatos
Elizabeth - Robert D. Svatos, 68, of Elizabeth, Indiana is now home with his loving savior after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Anton and Ruth (Schmitz) Svatos. He was retired from At&t Legacy Bell South in Louisville, Kentucky and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert had a great love and appreciation of music, he enjoyed playing his guitar at home and with other local musicians performing in venues around Southern Indiana and the Louisville area. He was also a train enthusiast, he spent countless hours constructing miniature railway systems for his personal enjoyment and the enjoyment of others. He will be remembered as "wonderful man" by those who knew him personally and by those who may have known him through his music.
He is survived by his loving wife Cathy (Allen) Svatos and his numerous brothers, sisters and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Thursday, Friday from 1-8 PM and Saturday from 11 AM- 1 PM at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market Street, New Albany, IN).
A celebration of Roberts's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday in the Market Street Chapel with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020