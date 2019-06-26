Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
5734 Elk Creek Road
Taylorsville, KY
Elk Creek - Robert Duncan Yates 88, of Elk Creek, died Sunday, June 23, 2019.

He was a farmer, real estate broker and former chairman of the deacons and trustee of Elk Creek Baptist Church. Among his many civic contributions, he formerly served as president of Salt River Rural Electric Cooperative, vice president and board member of East Kentucky Power, president of Spencer County Farm Bureau, chairman of the Spencer County Republican Party and was the first Spencer County PTA president.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavon Herndon Yates; and siblings, Charles Yates, Nancy Heady and Frances Florence.

He is survived by his children, Vickie Yates Glisson (Dr. Shawn Glisson) and Richard L. Yates (Diane Cook Yates); grandchildren, Sarah Yates Jenkins (Adam Jenkins) and Richard L. Yates, Jr.; great grandson, Anderson Jenkins; and step granddaughter, Pearl Glisson (Phi Do).

His funeral is 2pm Saturday at Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville with burial in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville. Visitation is 3-8pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville and after 12pm Saturday until the time of the service at the church.

If desired, memorial gifts may be given to Elk Creek Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
