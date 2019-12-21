Resources
Robert Daniel "Danny" Booth

Robert Daniel "Danny" Booth Obituary
Robert Daniel "Danny" Booth

Louisville - Booth, Robert Daniel "Danny", 66, passed away, December 20, 2019.

He was a peer support specialist for the old Seven Counties Services. He was a member of St. John Paul Catholic Church. Danny loved bingo, fishing and cherished having participated in Special Olympics basketball, softball and bowling.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Virginia Gerwing-Booth.

Survivors include his father, Earl Eugene Booth; two sisters, Mary Jean Booth and Phyllis Ann Booth; two brothers, David Earl Booth (Cindy) and Dennis Ray Booth (Rose); several nieces and nephews.

Private family prayers and farewell will be held Monday. Memorial Mass of the Resurrection at St. John Paul Catholic Church will be announced later.

Memorial gifts maybe made to Mass of the Air or Special Olympics.

JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
