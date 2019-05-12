Services
Beechland Baptist Church
4613 Greenwood Rd
Louisville, KY 40258
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM

Robert Davis "Dave" Love

Robert Davis "Dave" Love Obituary
Robert Davis "Dave" Love

Louisville - 62, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Love.

Dave is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Karen Speck Love; their sons, Drew Love and Caleb Love; his brothers, William Love (Marianne) and Marc Love (Debbie); ten nieces and nephew.

Dave was Minister of Music and Senior Adults at Beechland Baptist Church.

He also enjoyed serving as a high school referee and umpire in the Louisville area.

His visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Rd., 40258, followed by a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Compassion International Gift Planning Department, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Hwy in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
