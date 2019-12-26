|
|
Robert Dean Blocker, Sr.
Louisville - age 94, passed away December 25, 2019. He was born April 5, 1925 to the late Albert and Allie Mae Blocker. He worked for many years with the Millwright Local Union #1031.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea Blocker; son, Gary Blocker; and three sisters and ten brothers.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert Blocker, Jr. (Debbie); Ronald Blocker (Betty); Tom "Tab" Blocker (Belinda), Jerry Blocker (Edwina), Roberta Vessels (Kenny), and Dan Blocker (Courtney); daughter-in-law, Arlene Blocker; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019