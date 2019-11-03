Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Robert Duane "Bob" Shell

Robert Duane "Bob" Shell Obituary
Robert "Bob" Duane Shell

71, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Florida. He leaves behind a wife, 5 children and 9 grandchildren.

Bob went to Westport high school, served in the military, graduated from the University of Louisville with a Business degree and spent years serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218 from 4-8 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with funeral service on Wednesday, November 6 at 12 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
