Robert "Bob" Duane Shell
71, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Florida. He leaves behind a wife, 5 children and 9 grandchildren.
Bob went to Westport high school, served in the military, graduated from the University of Louisville with a Business degree and spent years serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218 from 4-8 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with funeral service on Wednesday, November 6 at 12 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019