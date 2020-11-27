1/1
Robert Duggan
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Duggan

Louisville - Robert Duggan of Louisville passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020. Bob was born on July 17, 1939 in Scranton, PA.

He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Testa Duggan and father Edward Duggan.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years June Bran Duggan, his children, Letitia Cipriano, Marquette, MI and Dale Duggan (Leslie) Applegate, MI., granddaughters Bethany Cipriano and Jamie Skytta and two great grandsons.

Bob grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Maryville College, Maryville, TN and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Bob served as minister in Presbyterian and United Methodist churches in West VA., Illinois and Michigan.

He was an ordained Elder of the UMC, a member of the Fern Creek United Methodist Church and also the Fern Creek Rotary Club. Bob enjoyed attending and watching horse races and was an avid baseball fan of the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Fern Creek United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at a future time.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
5024233837
