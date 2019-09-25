|
Robert Durrett
Okolona - Robert O'Brien Durrett III, age 93, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Mr. Durrett was born on September 25, 1925 to the late Alta (Ried Marcum) and Robert O'Brien Durrett, II in Louisville Kentucky. He was a Naval veteran and a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. Mr. Durrett was a talented landscaper and owner of Durrett Nursery and Landscaping. He was also a member of the American Legion and a former member of the Moose lodge.
He is preceded in death by parents; his brother Jack Durrett; aunt, Sallie Phillips Durrett Farmer; and his uncle, Deacon Joseph Farmer.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 66 years, Linda Durrett; children, William "Ronald" Brown (Charlene) and Brenda Wegley (Dave); grandchildren, Carroll E. Mullikin (Ulrike), Jennifer Glenn, Christi Wantuck, Allison Wegley, Lindsey Wegley, Timothy Brown (Christy), and Matthew Brown; great grandchildren, Jacob Mulliken, Nikolaos Mulliken, Noah Glenn, Logan Brown, Carter Brown, Ben Wantuck, and Jonah Wantuck; great grandchild, Kian Mulliken; nephews, Doug, Bobby, Jerry and Kevin Durrett; cousins, Jane Farmer (Joe), Mary Farmer Rogers (Chuck), Sallie Phillips Farmer Messerly (Mark), Stephanie Phillips Farmer Messerly (Mark), and Stephanie Farmer Van Horn (Bob); and a host of other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St Anthanasius Catholic Church with Interment in Mt. Eden Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 12 pm until 1 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019