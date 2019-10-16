|
Robert "Bob" E. Adams
Prospect - Robert "Bob" E. Adams, 82, peacefully passed away at his home in Norton Commons surrounded by many family and friends on October 14, 2019.
Bob was born to the late Alex and Mary Adams on May 9, 1937.
He joined the Coast Guard in 1957 and married the love of his life; Joann Horton on June 5, 1959.
Bob attended St. Leo Grade School, Manuel High School, and University of Louisville Engineering School. He worked for GE for over 25 years and then was Vice-President of Lacrosse Ent. He founded Octa Inc. in May 1987.
Bob was a member of the LaGrange Twirlers Square Dance Club and Quad Car Club, and Actor at Little Colonels Theatre.
He was preceded in death by his grandson; Nicholas Adams.
Left to cherish the memory of Bob are his wife; Joann Adams, sons; Jeff Adams (Kimberly) and Joseph Adams, 3 grandchildren; Shelby Adams, Joseph Kelley and Ryan Kelley, siblings; Carol Ernest (Jack), Charles Adams (Lolita), Sandy Esser (Fritz) and DebbieMeador (Jim), loving dog; Max, many loving nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Noon with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 18 from 4-8pmand Saturday before the service starting at 10am.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the extra special care that Dr. Jane Cornett provided to not only Bob, but also the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to Loggerhead Marine Life Center or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019