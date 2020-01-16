Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Robert E. Cox Jr.


1927 - 2020
Robert E. Cox Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Cox, Jr.

Louisville - Robert Emmett Cox, Jr., age 92 of Louisville, KY, formerly of Guston, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born March 26, 1927 to the late Robert E. Cox, Sr. and Mattie Dowell Cox in Guston, KY. He was a salesman and entrepreneur. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, serving in Europe. Robert was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Collins; brothers, Louis N. Cox and Benjamin F. Cox; niece, Sharon Faris; and nephew, Tim Collins.

Robert is survived by his brother, David M. Cox (Brenda); nieces, Georgette Walter (Jim), Sarah Arnold (Steve), Terry Fiedler (Hans), Debbie Gutermuth (Jeff) and Susan Thornhill (Jeff); nephews, Steve Cox, Mike Cox (Trish) and Bob Cox (Kim); numerous great-nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Matt Sanders (Megan) and Nicole Snyder (Rob); and a host of other relatives and friends.

A gathering to celebrate Robert's life will be 3 to 6 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243 (in Middletown). Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
