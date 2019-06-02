|
|
Robert E. (Bob) Denton, Sr.
Louisville - 84, passed away May 6, 2019 in Ellenton, FL. Bob retired after 32 dedicated years of service to the Air National Guard (ANG) as Master Sargent of the Photo Lab Unit. Recipient of numerous medals of distinguished honors. He maintain a very active role helping with other programs for the ANG and Minutemen. An avid musician, enjoyed playing the dulcimer and harmonica in several bands, loved golf and game nights with friends. He also took on very active service role for his beloved Floridian Community.
Bob is preceded in death by his adored wife, Helen (Leffler) Denton. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Cheser and Alma Tarrence; his loving son, Robert E. Denton, Jr. (Joan Hughes) and his step-children: Michelle Krebs (Nathan); Charles Grieshaber; Robin (Patrick) and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. He will be missed by many blessed friends throughout the Country and Abroad.
A Commital Service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40218 (502)491-5950 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kosair Children's Hospital or The () for online donations. God Bless.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019