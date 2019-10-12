|
Robert E. "Bob" Geltmaker
Greenville - Robert E. "Bob" Geltmaker, 78, of Greenville, Indiana passed away Friday afternoon at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana. He was born in Galena, Indiana to the late William E. and Melba (Fife) Geltmaker. Bob was the proud owner of M&M Construction Materials in Floyd County and was a graduate of New Albany High School. He was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church and the Geltmaker Gospel Singers. In his free time he loved outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping and working on his farm.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Judy R. (Sweet) Geltmaker; his son Steve Geltmaker (Terry); daughter Susan Cockrill (Brandon); brothers Stuart Geltmaker (Phyllis) and Richard A. Geltmaker (Melanie); his sisters Carol O'Brien (Ed), Patricia Maples (Terry) and Joyce Fugate (Dale); grandchildren Brandon Geltmaker (Kelly), Rebecca Geltmaker, Dakota Rawlins, Jenna Rawlins, Kylie Rawlins and Carol Cockrill; his great-grandchildren Tremain and Shelby and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sheryl Geltmaker, his parents, and brothers William and James Geltmaker.
Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the Market St. Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany.
His funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in the Market Street Chapel with burial to follow at Galena Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019