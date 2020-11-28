Robert E. (Bob) Gibson



Bonita Springs, FL - Robert E. (Bob) Gibson passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was 79.



Bob was born in Greenville, Indiana and graduated from New Albany High School in 1959. He then served in the U.S. Army.



He retired from Colgate Palmolive in Jeffersonville, Indiana, where he was a machinist.



He was an avid Chevrolet Corvette collector - restoring and repairing them for people across the country.



His many hobbies included golf and playing music.



He lived in the Greenville area most of his life but in later years became a "snowbird" and divided his time between Bonita Springs, Florida and Galena, Indiana.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lonnie (Mutt) Gibson and Dorothy Gibson (Hasenstab), wife, Janice (Jones), and sister, Joyce Marr (Hodges).



He is survived by his fiancé, Marsha Crafton, his children; Mark Gibson and Traci Cotton Hensley, brothers: Dennis and Ray Gibson, step brother, Mike Hasenstab, step sisters, Judy Howerton, Carolyn McAdams, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Memorial services and a celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.



Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves. (James M. Barrie)









