Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Loves Funeral Home
14345 Greene St. NE
Palmyra, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Robert E. Schwartz Obituary
Robert E. Schwartz

LOUISVILLE - Robert Edward Schwartz, 90, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the son of William and Jeanette Torstrick Schwartz.

He is survived by Shirley Jones Schwartz, his wife of 63 years, his daughter, Cheryl Wimsatt (Allen), sons, Eric Schwartz (Lori) and Alan Schwartz (Dia), and six grandchildren, Ryan and Derek Schwartz, Michael, Rachel, and Nicholas Wimsatt and Grace Schwartz. Son Derek Schwartz preceded him.

He graduated from DuPont Manual High School. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, and a member of American Legion, Mason Lodge #830 for 50 years, and a Kosair Shriner.

He was a hard worker and a retired electrician by trade. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, woodworker, joke teller, and loved to travel through the states. He never met a stranger and held his friends and family members as his dearest treasures.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that contributions go to donors favorite charity.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, from 12:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Loves Funeral Home 14345 Greene St. NE, Palmyra, IN 47164, and Thursday, January 16, from 9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville KY, 40216.

Service will be at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 16, at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow service at St. Andrews Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
