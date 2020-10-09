Robert Earl Stewart
Louisville - Robert Earl Stewart, 85, of Louisville, KY, passed away on October 2nd. Born and raised in Campbellton, New Brunswick, Canada, Bob moved his family to the U.S. in 1966, teaching at the University of Florida before ultimately and happily settling in Kentucky in 1970, where he served as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Louisville until his retirement in 1995.
Bob cherished his 35 years of sobriety and involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous, and was known for his tremendous generosity, sense of humor, humility, lifelong inquisitiveness and passion for music, hockey, reading, and woodworking.
Bob was a caring and devoted partner to his wife Phyllis, who passed in 2018. He leaves behind his children Lynn Been of Nashville, TN and Jeff Stewart of Tampa, FL, and was a proud grandfather to Eron, Zach, and Adam Been, and Alex and Joshua Morrison-Stewart.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Hallmark House as well as Louisville Hosparus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.