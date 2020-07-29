Robert Echols Hawkins
Kane'ohe - Robert Echols Hawkins, 82, of Kane'ohe, HI and Prospect, KY passed peacefully with family by his side on July 25. Born to James and Marie Hawkins in Jefferson City, MO on September 1, 1937, Bob was graduated from the University of Missouri, was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, and served in the National Guard.
Bob married Betsy (née Elizabeth Lee Cartland) in 1962. During a honeymoon stopover at Louisville's Brown Hotel they saw President Kennedy, who was also staying there. The couple regularly celebrated anniversaries at its English Grill. Bob is survived by his wife, Betsy, sisters Cynthia Sullivan (Jefferson City), Suellen Wigen (Seattle), son Rob Hawkins (Maria), daughter Courtney Carpenter (Alan) as well as grandchildren, Henry, Will and Thomas Hawkins, and Calvin, Cole and Kamaile Carpenter. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Carolyn Arnold (Kansas City).
Bob enjoyed a successful career in banking. He joined Continental Illinois (BofA), a national leader in construction lending. He financed skyscrapers that make up Chicago's skyline including the Sears Tower. Recruited to First National Bank of Louisville (PNC) in 1972, he held construction and real estate lending positions, eventually retiring as its Exec. Vice Pres. Chief Credit Officer. He loved his adopted hometown, Louisville, and participated in Leadership Louisville, the Bingham Fellows and other community development organizations.
Bob pursued his love of golf and tennis as a member of Hunting Creek CC, Oahu CC and Mid-Pacific CC. On occasion he was able to outscore Betsy in golf. For forty years Bob and Betsy toured the world. Known for his quick wit and warm sense of humor, an increasing number of friends and family joined them on tours, safaris and voyages. Safari guides dubbed him "Bobu", which he claimed was Swahili for "wise elder", and he remained Bobu to his grandchildren thereafter. Bob reached out monthly to relatives, colleagues, golf buddies, fraternity brothers and grade school friends, right up to the end.
Bob's family expects to announce an event honoring Bob next year, when establishments can re-open in full. In lieu of flowers, a gift to Dare to Care Food Bank (donate.daretocare.org
) is advocated.