|
|
Robert Edward Howe
Louisville - Robert Edward Howe, 47, of Louisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born on May 1, 1972 to Kenneth P. and Virginia "Ginger" Eckert Howe.
Robert was a 1990 graduate of Trinity High School and received a culinary degree from Sullivan University. He was a chef for several eateries in Louisville to include Louisville Country Club, Molly Malone's and Treyton Oak Towers. Robert enjoyed being in the outdoors every chance he had hiking and camping.
Robert is survived by his loving parents; brothers, Tim Howe (Lara) and Andrew Howe (Joia); niece and nephews, Jack, Emi-Lee, Henry and David; aunts and uncles, Mary Alice Brown (Charlie), Kathryn Rismini (Ralph-deceased), Robert Eckert (Sandy), Catherine Eckert (Ronnie-deceased), Pat Eckert (Gene-deceased), Mary Ann Eckert (Richard-deceased) and many cousins and friends.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety all services will be private. A Mass to celebrate Robert's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Gene Eckert Scholarship Fund at Trinity High School.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road was entrusted with arrangements, www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020