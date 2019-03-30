|
|
Robert Edwin Bierbaum
Louisville - 76, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, peacefully passed on Wednesday morning at his home in Louisville.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Russell Bierbaum; grandson, Michael Gousha; sister, Delores Bishop; and parents, Charles Bierbaum & Mable Cloyd.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Ann Bierbaum; five daughters, Angela Armstrong (Malcolm), Missy Gousha, Tiffany Bierbaum, Hope Gilb (Tim), & Shawna Hensley (James); eight grandchildren, Madeline Vest (Alex), Austin Armstrong, Tyler Newton, Joseph Arnold, Bo Gilb, Levi Gilb, Ashley Hensley, Dalton Hensley; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Hocquard.
Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 12-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Monday, April 1, 2019 12noon in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019