Robert Bierbaum
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady Chapel
Robert Edwin Bierbaum


1943 - 2019
Robert Edwin Bierbaum Obituary
Robert Edwin Bierbaum

Louisville - 76, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, peacefully passed on Wednesday morning at his home in Louisville.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Russell Bierbaum; grandson, Michael Gousha; sister, Delores Bishop; and parents, Charles Bierbaum & Mable Cloyd.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Ann Bierbaum; five daughters, Angela Armstrong (Malcolm), Missy Gousha, Tiffany Bierbaum, Hope Gilb (Tim), & Shawna Hensley (James); eight grandchildren, Madeline Vest (Alex), Austin Armstrong, Tyler Newton, Joseph Arnold, Bo Gilb, Levi Gilb, Ashley Hensley, Dalton Hensley; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Hocquard.

Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 12-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Monday, April 1, 2019 12noon in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

For full obituary please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
