Robert Eldon Lathery
Louisville - 93, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019.
He was retired as a machinist from Vulcan Hart. Robert was a proud WWII Navy Veteran and he served in the South Pacific. He was an avid race car fan and a passionate family chef that loved to feed everyone.
He is preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Juanita Lathery; daughter, Sandy Reed and brother, George Lathery.
He is survived by his sons Bob Lathery (Gay) and Pat Lathery; daughters, Linda and Debbie Lathery; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
His Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 - 8 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019