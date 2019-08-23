Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
Robert Eldon Lathery Obituary
Robert Eldon Lathery

Louisville - 93, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019.

He was retired as a machinist from Vulcan Hart. Robert was a proud WWII Navy Veteran and he served in the South Pacific. He was an avid race car fan and a passionate family chef that loved to feed everyone.

He is preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Juanita Lathery; daughter, Sandy Reed and brother, George Lathery.

He is survived by his sons Bob Lathery (Gay) and Pat Lathery; daughters, Linda and Debbie Lathery; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

His Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 - 8 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
