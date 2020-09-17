1/1
Robert Evans
Robert Evans

St. Matthews - Robert Evans, 86, born and raised in Hopkinsville, KY died at his St. Matthews home on Sept.12, 2020. He retired from JCPS after more than 30 years, most recently teaching at Waggener High.

Grieving their loss are his children: David Porpoise Evans of Miami Fl,; Dr. Sarah Evans Murray of Palm Beach Gardens Fl; and Emily Evans McDougall of Rockville MD; their mother, Pamela Evans of Louisville; six beautiful grandchildren, and many caring wonderful neighbors, and loving friends.

Donations may be made in Roberts memory to the Kentucky Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
