Robert F. Buchanan
Evansville - Robert F. Buchanan, age 91, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Primrose Retirement Community.
Robert was born August 2, 1927, in Lima, OH, to Virgil D. and Bertha (Mowery) Buchanan. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945 in Delphos, OH and attended the University of Louisville and Indiana University. Robert was a Veteran in the United States Navy and was a member of Crossroads Christian Church. He was retired from Ford Motor Company after working as an engineer at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, KY. Robert enjoyed woodworking, golf, watercolor painting, and Ohio State football.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Mahaffey (John) of Charlotte, NC and Linda Polin (John) of Evansville, IN; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Anna (Looser) Buchanan, who passed away Christmas Eve, 2016; his parents; and brother, Donald Buchanan.
Private Family Services were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019