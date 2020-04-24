|
Robert F. Caswell
Louisville - Robert F. Caswell. 91 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he retired as a Postal Carrier from the US Post Office.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Jane Caswell, his loving son, Rick Caswell, his parents, Robert and Josephine Caswell ,his brother, Richard Caswell and his daughter in law, Connie Caswell.
He is survived by his sons, Ron Caswell and Bob Caswell (Clara), 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020