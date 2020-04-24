Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Caswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Caswell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Caswell Obituary
Robert F. Caswell

Louisville - Robert F. Caswell. 91 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he retired as a Postal Carrier from the US Post Office.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Jane Caswell, his loving son, Rick Caswell, his parents, Robert and Josephine Caswell ,his brother, Richard Caswell and his daughter in law, Connie Caswell.

He is survived by his sons, Ron Caswell and Bob Caswell (Clara), 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -