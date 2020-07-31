Robert Fletcher Maxwell GrimesCrestwood - Robert Fletcher Maxwell Grimes of Crestwood, died on July 28, 2020, at his beloved Grimes Grove, just two days after his 86th birthday.From an early age, Bob was a paradox: concert violinist, harmonica player, swimmer, Golden Gloves boxer, body builder, lifeguard, Navy Veteran, motorcyclist, jogger before it was cool, Fine Arts Artist, Commercial Artist, professor, Irishman, and the best Daddy ever.As man and boy, the love of his life was Helen Rose McCoy. His pride, his delight, and favourite drawing subjects, were his four girls.Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura McCoy Grimes(1975),with whom he is reunited.He is survived by his devoted wife and muse, Helen, daughters; Helena McCoy Grimes-Smith(David Gleason), Robin McCoy Leake, Lila McCoy Wells(Greg), grandchildren; Conáire Smith, Maxwell, Mary Laura, and Liam Leake, Shea, Fletcher, and Stuart Wells, and great-grandchildren; Brylin and Rhoen Smith.A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Monday, August 3, 2020, Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Pewee Valley.The family will begin receiving visitors at 10 o'clock in the morning until the Mass begins.Burial immediately following in Floydsburg Cemetery.In lieu of memorial contributions, do something creative today. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com"I mourn over the pictures that were never painted."