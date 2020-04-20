Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Robert Francis Mudd

Robert Francis Mudd Obituary
Robert Francis Mudd

Fairdale - 79, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa Mudd; and siblings, Ronnie and Mary Mudd.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Mudd; children, Bobby Mudd, Thomas Mudd, and Tammy Wulf (Billy); grandchildren, Chris, Kayla, Cody, and Jacob; fur baby, Layla; and brothers, Jim and George Mudd.

Bob's funeral arrangements are private but will be streamed on Facebook Live. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
