Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Robert Franklin Seay Sr.


1943 - 2019
Robert Franklin Seay Sr. Obituary
Robert Franklin Seay Sr.

Zoneton - Robert Franklin Seay, Sr., age 75, of Zoneton, KY entered into rest on July 31, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Charles, and Bill Seay; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 54 years, Anna (Lucas) Seay; son, Robert "Robby" Franklin Seay, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Seay; sisters, Lola Donahue, Evelyn Seay, Ruby Smith, Pam Griffth (Bill), and Joann Cox; brothers, Joe Seay (Sherri), David Seay and Greg Seay; sister-in-law, Betty Vaughn; numerous nieces and nephews; many spiritual brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (N. Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Monday August 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00 am. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
