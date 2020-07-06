1/1
Robert G. Geisler
Robert G. Geisler

Robert G. Geisler (Bob) 78 died June 15, 2020 at Regency Nursing center. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Frank G LaMay Williams (Keith), Robert G. (Kathy), and brother Kennth (jo) proceeded in death by his first wife. Patrica grandson Austin son Brian. eleven grand children and six great grand children. Memorial service July 11, 2020 3 pm at Hillview Community Church 5319 Dixie Highway. He is loved and will be missed by many Southern Cremation Society in charge of cremation




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
