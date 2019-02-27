Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
South End - Dr. Robert Gerald "Jerry" Hay, age 75, of the South End of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1943 to the late Robert M. and Jewell (Royalty) Hay in Louisville, KY. Dr. Hay was a lifelong educator serving in various positions during his career. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and sister, Sandy Murphy. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Zuela (Cornett) Hay; children, Amanda Hay (Mick Parsons) and Rob Hay (Cassie); grandchildren, Stella Parsons, Monroe Hay and Ollie Hay; siblings, Betty Allen, Jackie Sims and Michael Hay (Charlotte); and a large extended family and numerous friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 4 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fed with Faith. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
