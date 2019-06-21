|
Robert G. Thirlwell, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was a 1949 graduate of DuPont Manual High School and attended the University of Louisville. Bob served his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Thirlwell was the founder and owner of Industrial Power Service Co. (IPSCO) until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of various business clubs and organizations and former member of Wildwood Country Club and the Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.
Robert leaves behind a loving and devoted family including his beloved Wife of 66 years, Betty A. Thirlwell (nee Parker); Daughter, Robyn E. Dierking-Scheben and her husband Thomas Scheben, Brother-In-Law, James E. Parker and his wife Kitty as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends all of whom will cherish his memory.
In loving memory of Bob in lieu of flowers donations are requested to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or to the local Hospice Provider of the donors choice.
There will be a memorial service/celebration of life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, Kentucky 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019