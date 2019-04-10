|
Robert G. (Bob) Wilkinson
Louisville - 91, of Louisville passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019, at Westport Place Health Campus. The family wants to mention the excellent care he received while at Westport Place but especially to both the Diana's and Lee while at Westport Place.
He was a retired owner of the family business, Wilkinson Manufacturers Agents Inc.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Since his retirement in 1992 he volunteered at Senior Citizens East and received the Community Pride Recognition Award in 2006. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a former member at Big Springs Country Club, and a member of the Kosair Shriners Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Arlene Wilkinson, his parents, Earl and Gertrude Wilkinson, a sister Vivienne Canfield and brother Stanley Wilkinson.
He is survived by his son Jack Wilkinson (Pat), daughter Beth Brown (Ron). He was the loving grandfather to 5 grandsons, Jason Wilkinson, Adam Wilkinson (Rebecca), Doug Wilkinson (fiance Deanna Dydynski), Rob Gresham (Hope), Matt Gresham (Kacey); and 7 great grandchildren.
Private family funeral and burial will be on Saturday April 13, at 11:00 am at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorials can go to Kosair Charities at Kosair.org or at Woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019