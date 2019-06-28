Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Robert Gerald "Bobby" Langley Obituary
Robert Gerald "Bobby" Langley

Louisville, KY - 58, of Louisville, KY passed away on June 27, 2019. He was a Navy veteran and owner of Creative Services. Bobby was a life long car enthusiast, animal lover and truly enjoyed his life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Wolz; step-father, Harold Veteto and brother, Brandon Langley.

Bobby is survived by his life partner, Jenny Goff Armstrong; son, Jeremy (Melissa) Langley; grandchildren, Devyn, Nicholas, Haley and Jordan; father, Jerry Langley; step-mother, Carole Carter Langley; sister, Tara (Scott) Harley; brother, Craig Veteto; aunt, Susie Arnold Johnston and uncle, Danny (Margaret) Arnold.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, from 11am-4pm with a celebration of Bobby's life beginning at 4pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
