|
|
Robert Gerald "Bobby" Langley
Louisville, KY - 58, of Louisville, KY passed away on June 27, 2019. He was a Navy veteran and owner of Creative Services. Bobby was a life long car enthusiast, animal lover and truly enjoyed his life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Wolz; step-father, Harold Veteto and brother, Brandon Langley.
Bobby is survived by his life partner, Jenny Goff Armstrong; son, Jeremy (Melissa) Langley; grandchildren, Devyn, Nicholas, Haley and Jordan; father, Jerry Langley; step-mother, Carole Carter Langley; sister, Tara (Scott) Harley; brother, Craig Veteto; aunt, Susie Arnold Johnston and uncle, Danny (Margaret) Arnold.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, from 11am-4pm with a celebration of Bobby's life beginning at 4pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019