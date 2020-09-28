Robert "Whiskey Bob" GriesbachLouisville - died, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Biker legend; loved by all; the most non-judgmental human being. Who loved life, his friends, and his 2 daughters, Shannon and Stacey.Proud co-owner of Whiskey Bob's Saloon and owner of Willinger's Beer Depot, he never met a stranger and treated all people the same, no matter their situation or background. Master plumber, carpenter, general contractor and Trinity graduate.His specific last words were, "No tears, just PARTY."Anyone who would like to come by his beloved "ranch" to celebrate his life and toast with a glass of Jim Beam is welcome on October 3, 2020.Rest in peace and ride on, you will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Louisville in his honor.