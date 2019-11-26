|
Robert "Bob" Groemling
Robert "Bob" Max Groemling, 89, of Louisville, passed away on Nov. 25. Born in Chicago, IL, he was preceded in death by his parents, Konrad and Marie Groemling, his sister, Arlyn, and his wife of 58 years, Dorothy.
He received a B.S. in Industrial Management ('53) from the University of Illinois. After graduation, he started his career at the Detroit headquarters of Ford Motor Company. He was then called to active Naval duty and served 3 years as a commissioned officer for the Naval Ordnance Plant in York, PA during the Korean Conflict. He continued his military service in the Naval Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant after 21 years.
After his active Naval service, Bob returned to work for Ford. His family relocated to Louisville in 1968. He served as the Plant Purchasing Agent for the Kentucky Truck Plant, which was then the world's largest. He retired from Ford in 1991.
When not tending to his investments, Bob found ways to be of service to others. Along with being his family's photographer, he took pictures for his church, Our Savior Lutheran, as well as for the St. Matthews Historical Society. He also served the citizens of Westwood for 44 years, primarily as their elected mayor.
He was a past Chairman of the Westport Road Association, representing the area's neighborhoods during the widening of that corridor. Bob was also named a Kentucky Colonel and was later recognized by the Jefferson County League of Cities for his lifelong commitment to community service.
He married his graduate school sweetheart, Dorothy (Messerschmidt) in '59 and they had four children: Claire Arnold (Dan), Kent Groemling (Kim), Lynn Huffman (David), and Todd Groemling (Kristina). He was a much-loved "Pa" to eight grandchildren: Chris and Andrew Arnold, Kate and Konnor Groemling, Savannah and Hunter Huffman, Gavin and Chloe Groemling.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Louisville Library Foundation, 301 York Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Having donated his body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine, a celebration of his life will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Pkwy in Louisville, at 1:30 on Sun, Dec. 1. Visitation will begin at 12:30.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019