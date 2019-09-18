Resources
Robert H. "Buddy" Boyd


1932 - 2019
Robert H. "Buddy" Boyd

Louisville - Robert H. "Buddy" Boyd, 87, passed away on September 18, 2019 at his residence in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on January 16, 1932. Buddy was married to Marianne Chattin Boyd.

In addition to his wife, Marianne, he is survived by his son, John R Boyd (Brenda), his granddaughter Megan, nieces, Marsha Bailey, Sherri Baumer, Sheila Miley, and nephew Steven Taylor. He is also survived by many loving friends.

Buddy began his professional life as a member of the United States Air Force. His last position was with National Packaging Company. Buddy was a kind gentleman who generously gave of his time and many talents.

As Buddy's final gift, his body will be donated to the University of Louisville Medical School. At this time there are no plans for a celebration of his life. In honor of his legacy, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
