Robert "Bob" H. Davis
Louisville - 89, known to his family and friends as "Bob", went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
A native of Louisville, Bob was born on July 2, 1930 to the late Morris and Mossye Davis. He graduated from Parkland Jr High and Louisville Male High School. Bob completed his undergrad at the University of Kentucky and then went on to graduate from the U of K College of Pharmacy. As a Pharmacist, he owned Oak Drug Company, DBA: Oak Drug Pharmacy - Louisville and Bill's Discount Drugs - Jeffersonville. He also, managed the Doctor's office building at Baptist Hospital East; while he was the head of hospital Pharmacy.
Bob was also a man of faith; being a charter member and a Deacon at Hurstbourne Baptist Church. He was an avid swimmer in his youth, attaining the "shark" level status at the YMCA. He also enjoyed music and singing throughout his life, serving as Glee Club President in high school. It should also be mentioned, that he served our country in the U.S. Army. Even though he was a very academically and professionally accomplished man, he will forever be known as a loving and dedicated family man, that will be missed very much.
Along with his parents; he is preceded in death by his sibling, Betty Larimore, and half-siblings, Ben, Pacey, Jimmy and Judy Davis. Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Davis; children, Patti Hall, Doug Davis (Vanessa), and Gary Davis; grandchildren, Amber Wheatley, Burke and Sara Beth Davis; and his siblings, Tommy and Charlie Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15th from 10-12pm, with a celebration of life service beginning at 12pm at Hurstbourne Baptist Church, 8800 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222. He will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park. Per the family's request, expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020