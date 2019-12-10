Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Louisville - Robert Henry "Bob" Pettit 74, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at University Hospital. Born in Cynthiana, Ky., he retired after 43 years of service with the L & N and CSX Railroad. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Paula, son Bryan Pettit (Vonda) , daughter Amy Hopewell (Johnny) 2 sisters Linda Powell (Danny) , Alice Perrin (Mark) and granddaughter Jan Hendricks. His funeral Service will be 12 pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers expressions may be made in his honor to Shively Animal Clinic, Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
