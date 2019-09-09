Services
Dr. Robert H. Shipp Col. (Ret.) Usaf M.D.


1926 - 2019
Dr. Robert H. Shipp MD, Col. (Ret.) USAF

Louisville - died September 8, 2019. He was born in 1926 in Louisville, KY, the only child of Reuben H. Shipp and Mary Frances Pulliam.

Surviving him are Farra Mai Summers Shipp, his ever-forgiving, loving wife and best friend of over 40 years; daughters Robyn, Marty, Holly, and Greer; son Robert H. Jr.; sister, Pat Shipp Scott (Tom); and five grandchildren.

A service to honor and celebrate Dr. Shipp's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Rd. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Private inurnment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.

Berea College, the West End School and the YMCA of Great Louisville are suggested donors in lieu of flowers.

Arch L. Heady Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. is in charge of the arrangements.

Additional obituary information can be found at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
