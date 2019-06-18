Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Robert H. Stocker


Louisville - Robert H. Stocker, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Jefferson Place, he was 94.

Robert was born November 20, 1924 in Evansville, IN a son to Charles L. Stocker and Amelia Rahm Stocker.

He was a Customer Engineer for IBM for over 44 years. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during World War II. When Robert entered the service, he was a blood donor, having donated over 1094 pints of blood in his lifetime.

Robert was strong in his faith, having held membership at Beargrass Christian Church as well as Southeast Christian Church, starting as St. Matthews Baptist Church as a Deacon. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded by his first wife, Mary Anna Brock Stocker; siblings, Walter, Jim, Albert, Carl, Louis, Hazel, Helen and Louise and a step-daughter, Sharon Masters.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert B. "Bob" (Janey), James A. "Jim" (Marsha) Stocker; daughter, Patricia A. "Patty" Stocker; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews", followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the .

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019
