Robert Haddad
Louisville - Robert Haddad, 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
Born in Louisville on June 20, 1932, he was a son of the late Frank Haddad, Sr. and Clara Gallo Haddad. Bob graduated from Louisville Male High in 1950 and was a recently retired attorney.
Working at the Haymarket during the day and attending classes at night, he graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Science and a Law Degree. Bob began working at the Haddad Law Office with his older brother in 1956 until retiring in July of this year. He sat as Judge Pro Tem in Police Court, County Court, and Juvenile Court.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Louisville Bar Association, was the recipient of the Brandeis School of Law Distinguished Alumnus Award and was a past-president of the Criminal Practitioner's Association, the Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys, the Jefferson County Bar Association, and Eastern Junior High.
Bob was loved by many for his quiet kindness and endless humor. He leaves a legacy of stories, impersonations, and countless lives touched.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Haddad, Jr. and sister, Dolores Meena.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carol Ann Haddad, two children, Bruce Haddad (Vicki), and Camille Bowling (Kevin); four grandchildren, Danielle, Parker, Derek, and Hunter; uncle, Edward Haddad; loyal assistant, Virginia Gaddis; loving companion, Bullseye, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Our family would like to thank the dedicated medical staff at Norton Audubon Hospital, Dr. John Horlander, Dr. Robert Schwartz, Dr. Brian Beanblossom, Dr. David Overley, and the wonderful team at Hosparus Health.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4th at Ratterman & Son's Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the funeral home, followed by burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in Bob's honor to Kosair Charities and Hosparus Health. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019