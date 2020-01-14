|
|
Robert Heil
Louisville - Robert (Bob) Joseph Heil Jr., 52 of Louisville, passed away on January 11, 2020 with his wife Allison at his side.
Bob grew up in Louisville where he attended St. Martha's and graduated from Trinity High School. Bob attended Bellermine University and University of Kentucky. Bob was a Peace Corps volunteer in Mali where he met and married his wife, Allison. Bob spent five years in Qatar as a contractor with the US Army, and it was here that the first four of his children were born. Bob returned to the States in 2005, and his youngest son was born in 2009. Bob was a long time employee of Community Ventures. Always a sports enthusiast, Bob continued reffing lacrosse and football for the past five years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Heil Sr.
Bob is survived by his wife of twenty years, Allison Lutch, their children, Jackson, Abraham, Dylan, Zane and Tobias, his mother, Mary Ann Savage (Robert), siblings, Joni Moad (Steven) and Katherine Ann Hoover (Douglas). Bob is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Bob's life will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Chaplin Douglas Hoover will share a few words in honor of Bob's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 or Gilda's Kentuckiana, 2440 Grinstead Dr., Louisville, KY 40204.
Please visit us online at
www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020