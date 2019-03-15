|
Robert "Bob" Hemmer
Shepherdsville - Mr. Robert "Bob" Stuart Hemmer, age 85, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on March 13, 2019. Mr. Hemmer was born on April 7, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Russell and Elsie (Herdt) Hemmer. Mr. Hemmer was a union sheet metal worker and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was a U. S. Army veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; brother, Russell Hemmer; sister, Rita Collins; and granddaughter, Susan Hemmer. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 years, Florence "Flo" (Price) Hemmer; children, Barbara Gillespie, Ronald Hemmer, Karen Hemmer, Judy Crafton (Kevin) and Cheryl Hemmer (Brent Skidmore); 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Howard and Jeanne Drexler (Tony); and a host of family, friends and caregivers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (11501 Maple Way Louisville, KY 40229) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019