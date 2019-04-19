|
|
Robert Henry "Bob" Anderson
Charlestown Formerly of Sellersburg - Robert Henry "Bob" Anderson, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on April 28, 1937 to the late Charles and Lula Mae Anderson in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Anderson honorably served his country in the United States Army and later retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years. He was a former member of St. Joe Catholic Church in Sellersburg and he was the founder and president of Southern Indiana Youth Boosters. Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise Marie Anderson, by his brother, Bill Anderson and by his two sisters, Louise Smith and Wanda Shepperd.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Anderson (Robin), Kristopher Anderson, his daughter, Kimberly Freudenberg (Daniel), brothers, Kenneth Anderson, Steve Anderson, and by his sister, Doris McClure, grandchildren, Andy, Alex and Chad Freudenberg, Kristan and Dalton Anderson, Ashlyn and Kyler Anderson . Mr. Anderson also leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, Summer, Caynen and Autumn.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at St. Joe Hill Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday any time after 12 Noon at the funeral home .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019