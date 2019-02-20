Services
Pewee Valley - Robert Henry Malone, 81 of Louisville Ky, passed away Sunday, February 17th at his daughters home. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Henry Malone Sr. and Martha Pogue Malone, as well as his Sisters; Martha Malone and Elenor Malone. He is survived by his long time companion Nan Ella Settle, Brothers; Daniel (Marilyn) Malone and Philip (Sharon) Malone, Daughters; Susan Vickous, Janice(Richard) Lechleiter, and Julie (Michael) Malone-Turner, his son, Bryce (Nickie) Malone, 13 Grandchildren; Jacob, Daniel, Natalie, Mathew, John, Claire, Andrew, Morgan, Molly, Cole, Cam, Rachel and Carson, and 3 Great- Grandchildren; Scarlett, Henry, and Aila. Robert was born and raised in Louisville, Ky and worked as an attorney for over 50 years. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22nd from 12pm to 2pm with a Funeral service beginning at 2pm at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
