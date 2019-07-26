|
|
Robert Herman
Edgewood - Robert Herman, 83, passed away July 23rd, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY. He was born September 2, 1935 to the late Rose and Clifford Herman of Louisville. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bellevue, and he was a Mason at Highland Park Lodge 865. He was an optician for over 50 years. He worked for himself, Southern Optical and retired from Thoma-Sutton Eye Care. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Upton. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Herman; 4 nephews, 3 great nephews, and I great niece.
His funeral service will be Saturday, July 27th, 1pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be 11 am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Bellevue, Kentucky or donors choice. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019