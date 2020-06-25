Robert Hill Campbell



St. Matthews - CAMPBELL, Robert Hill, 96, passed away peacefully on June 22 at Baptist East Hospital. Born in Etowah, TN on April 24th, 1924, he moved to Knoxville, TN with his family in 1933 until later his career led him to Louisville, KY in 1956. He was preceded in death by parents James Hill Campbell and Linnie Eugene (nee Carlock) Campbell; sister Hilda Huckabee; brothers James Carlock, John Whitfield, and Worth Eugene. He is survived by loving wife Nora, son Robert Jr. (Mindy) of Richmond, VA; daughter Joanna Campbell (Robin Troop) and beloved grandchildren Ross Campbell and Rachel Rose Troop, also of St. Matthews; many nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbors.



A veteran of WWII, he flew 35 missions with the 8th Army Air Corps as a B-17 Navigator, having earned The Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross. A 1950 graduate of the University of Tennessee in civil engineering, Robert retired from the L&N Railroad after 35 years. Up until recently, he was an active and devoted member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church where he served as the treasurer and participated in dartball. He is most known for his gentle soul and witty sense of humor -- he met everyone he came across with kindness and a smile and he was very much loved for it. He loved working on projects around the house, his puzzles, the Tennessee Volunteers and most importantly, spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly.



A private ceremony will take place in Resthaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 319 Browns Lane 40207.









