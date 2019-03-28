|
|
Robert I. Kennedy Jr.
Louisville - 74, passed away March 20, 2019. Bob retired from his job at Proquest, a database company. He was an avid fan of baseball; especially the Cleveland Indians! Bob was a member of Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the Choir, participated as a Youth Group leader, and coordinated Youth and Adult Church softball teams.
Bob was preceded in death by his Mother, Virginia (Moats) Kennedy, and other family. He leaves behind his close friends and caretakers Sandra Hahn, Jean Grosz, Marty and Sarah Hageman and Anne Campbell. He will be missed by his church family, coworkers, and staff at Regis Woods. A special thanks to Rev. Mary Nebelsick for her wonderful pastoral care. Bob donated (1974) his body to the University of Louisville Medical School.
A Memorial Service for Bob will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at BRP Church, 1722 Bardstown Rd at 11 AM. Reception will follow the service. Donations in his memory may be made to the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019